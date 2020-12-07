ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

A/R: Ballot paper booklet with thumbprints on Akufo-Addo’s picture halts voting at KNUST Security Service 3 polling station

A/R: Ballot paper booklet with thumbprints on Akufo-Addo's picture halts voting at KNUST Security Service 3 polling station
Two ballot papers found in a booklet at the KNUST Security service 3 polling station in the Ashanti Region with traces of fingerprint against the picture of candidate Akufo-Addo temporarily stalled voting at the centre.

This followed concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) polling agent for that centre.

The issue was however resolved to pave the way for the voting process to proceed.

As of 9:00, 102 of the 372 expected voters had already voted.

Another issue had to do with thumb printing ink. The electoral officers had been using the one meant for stamping behind the ballot instead for vote casting and the ink meant for casting of ballot to stamp the ballot papers.

Ultimate FM’s Mohammed Muntala reported that the Presiding officer in an interview said it was an oversight but agents of the political parties agreed it should continue to ensure consistency.

