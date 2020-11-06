Dr. Anyars To Electrify Tamale Central With Walk For Hope

Listen to article

Come Saturday 7th November 2020, the Tamale Central Constituency will witness an unprecedented health walk and medical screening in the constituency dubbed ‘Walk For Hope.’

Over hundreds of people have already laced their boots for this event organised by Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central.

The gathering is expected to draw leading executives and followers of the ruling, NPP including the masses.

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars will be using the Walk For Hope to garner more votes ahead of the December 7th General Elections.

Participants are expected to converge at the Tamale Jubilee Park at 5;30am and walk through the principal streets of Tamale Central constituency.

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars has so far enjoyed massive support from the constituents with huge patronage of his ‘door-to-door campaign’ activities.

It would be recalled that Dr Anyars ended his door-to-door campaign on Saturday, 23 October 2020 at the Victory electoral area, after touring the entire electoral areas in the constituency.

The eighteen electoral areas under Tamale Central Constituency include Lamacara, Dohinayilli, Gumbihini north, Tishigu, Zogbeli, Changli, Gumbihini south, Salamba, Aboaboo, Buglan-Fong, Warizehi, Mohiyebihi, Ward ‘H’ Sabonjida, Moshi Zongo, Choggu West, Dakpem-Fong, ADB zone, and the Victory electoral area.

The door-to-door community campaign ever since it was undertaken has drawn thousands of people close to Dr. Anyars a clear indication of a win for Dr. Ibrahim Anyars and an advancement of NPP’s electoral fortunes in Tamale Central.

It is evidential that since 1992, Dr Anyars’ community campaign has pulled voluntarily large crowds than any other NPP gathering in the Constituency.