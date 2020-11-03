Court Orders 'Dr UN' For Psychiatric Examination

Listen to article

The Asokore Mampong District Court presided over by Her Worship Portia Molly Sally has directed a controversial awards scheme organiser, Kwame Owusu Fordjuor aka ‘Dr UN’ to be taken to a Psychiatric hospital for medical examination.

He was granted bail at the sum of GHc15,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Kwame Owusu Fordjuor was arrested at the premises of Kumasi-based radio station, Hello FM in relation to an alleged dubious awards scheme.

He has been charged with four counts including defrauding by false pretences.

Presenting the facts of the matter, Inspector Samuel Mensa disclosed that the complainants, in this case, are renowned members of the society, directors of some institutions and also a District Chief Executive, all residing at different locations within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs in the Ashanti region.

He further stated the accused, a self-styled coordinator of Global Public Service, a non legally existing Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is said to be United Nations (UN) and working in Ghana.

According to the prosecution, during the months of July and August 2018, accused with the intent to defraud, went to the complainants with letters and memorandum to the effect that they won an award from the office of the United Nations Organisation in Ghana in collaboration with his NGO.

He added that the accused went on to convince the unsuspecting complainants that the said award named as " The United Nations Gold Star Honour of Excellence Leadership Award " was to be conferred on them by the UN at the Great Hall of the KNUST to be followed by a so-called Red-carpet Dinner reception to be held in honour of the recipients and their followers who were to pay GHc 1,000 each for the so-called Red-carpet reception.

"My Lord convinced about this false representation, the complainants went ahead and paid different sum of money to the accused through his MTN mobile money account No 0543994124 and a CAL Bank Account Number 140000130529, both belonging to the accused," Inspector Samuel Mensa noted.

He told the court that on the 3rd day of August 2018, the complainants gathered at the Great Hall of the KNUST at 6:30pm in anticipation of a memorable event.

"But after they had waited for more than three hours, complainants became agitated only to be informed that the program would no longer take place."

Inspector Samuel Mensa stressed that the complainants then began to demand the money they had paid for the so-called Red-carpet Dinner reception.

According to the prosecution, the accused failed to refund the money to the complainants hence a scuffle ensued where the Police was called in and the accused was arrested and handed over to the KNUST Police for necessary action.

He said the accused person in his caution statement admitted having collected the various sums money from the complainants but stated that due to some circumstances beyond his control, the event could not take place.

Kwame Owusu Fordjuor through his counsel lawyer Kwame Adofo has told the court that all charges levelled against him will be contested.

Speaking to this reporter, the Counsel for the accused person kicked against the charges.

Lawyer Kwame Adofo stressed the burden is on the prosecution to prove with evidence until that his client remains innocent.

He calls on all journalists in the country to put a stop to all the media trials on their platforms.

Reports reveal that the accused person was arrested in 2018 for a similar offence when he held an event in the Ashanti Region which was cited as fake.

He was later granted bail.

Sources indicate that he failed to show up in court anytime the case was called, an infringement for which the Asokore Mampong district court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The case has been adjourned to November 12.

