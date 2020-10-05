Three Dies In Akomadan Accident

A road accident that occurred on Saturday, October 3 on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway killed three persons with several others injured and hospitalised.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital morgue.

According to the police, the accident involved a KIA bus that was carrying 22 passengers colliding with a DAF articulated truck.

The police report further revealed that 19 persons are receiving treatment at the A.M.E. Zion Hospital at Afrancho and the Akomadan Health Center.

