ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.10.2020 Social News

Three Dies In Akomadan Accident

Three Dies In Akomadan Accident
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A road accident that occurred on Saturday, October 3 on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway killed three persons with several others injured and hospitalised.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital morgue.

According to the police, the accident involved a KIA bus that was carrying 22 passengers colliding with a DAF articulated truck.

The police report further revealed that 19 persons are receiving treatment at the A.M.E. Zion Hospital at Afrancho and the Akomadan Health Center.

---3news

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kumasi: Youth Groups Embark On Project To Reduce Sanitation Challenges In Local Transport Stations
We Rioted Over EC Voter Missing Names – Volta Secessionist
Order National Security, Defence And Interior Ministries To Show More Commitment — STRANEK-Africa To Akufo-Addo
Robbers Engage Police In Gun Battle On Accra-Kumasi Highway
Pusiga: NDC Branch Executive Shot Dead By Gunmen
Volta Secessionists: Five More Arrested
Almost 10% Of GDP Lost Through Road Crashes – Transport Minister
Govt’s Handling Of Secession Threats Abysmal – Adam Bonaa
Don’t Tolerate Secessionist Threats – OccupyGhana To Gov't
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Police Picks Osudoku Sub-chief With Alleged Links To Volta S...
3 hours ago

Pusiga: NDC Branch Executive Shot Dead By Gunmen
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line