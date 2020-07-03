The NPP-Finland is shocked with the news of the sudden death of former national secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current CEO of Ghana Forestry Commission, lawyer John Owusu Afriyie, popularly known in political circles as Sir John, on this day, 2 July 2020.
Sir John’s dedicated services to the NPP and his country is highly commended among his contemporaries and majority of Ghanaians. His inspiring leadership and organizational skills at the Forestry Commission has received much applause across the lengths and breaths of the country. We have lost a great patriotic son of Ghana who is always excited to serve God and country.
Our condolences to his family, and to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the NPP family and all Ghanaians home and abroad.
May the departed soul of the only SIR in Ghanaian politics rest in perfect peace.
The opinion expressed here are gathered from anonymous letters(Letters Without Signatures) sent to Eben Johnson on Ghana's current affairs by Ghanaian residents in Finland and beyond.Column: EbenezerJohnson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
NPP-Finland Mourns Sir John
The NPP-Finland is shocked with the news of the sudden death of former national secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current CEO of Ghana Forestry Commission, lawyer John Owusu Afriyie, popularly known in political circles as Sir John, on this day, 2 July 2020.
Sir John’s dedicated services to the NPP and his country is highly commended among his contemporaries and majority of Ghanaians. His inspiring leadership and organizational skills at the Forestry Commission has received much applause across the lengths and breaths of the country. We have lost a great patriotic son of Ghana who is always excited to serve God and country.
Our condolences to his family, and to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the NPP family and all Ghanaians home and abroad.
May the departed soul of the only SIR in Ghanaian politics rest in perfect peace.
...Signed...
Kwasi Owusu-Afriyie
(NPP-Finland Communications Director)
The opinion expressed here are gathered from anonymous letters(Letters Without Signatures) sent to Eben Johnson on Ghana's current affairs by Ghanaian residents in Finland and beyond.
Column: EbenezerJohnson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
More from Author (22)
2 hours ago
May 3, 2020
Nov 29, 2019
Nov 25, 2019
Jul 7, 2019
More