NPP-Finland Mourns Sir John

The NPP-Finland is shocked with the news of the sudden death of former national secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current CEO of Ghana Forestry Commission, lawyer John Owusu Afriyie, popularly known in political circles as Sir John, on this day, 2 July 2020.

Sir John’s dedicated services to the NPP and his country is highly commended among his contemporaries and majority of Ghanaians. His inspiring leadership and organizational skills at the Forestry Commission has received much applause across the lengths and breaths of the country. We have lost a great patriotic son of Ghana who is always excited to serve God and country.

Our condolences to his family, and to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the NPP family and all Ghanaians home and abroad.

May the departed soul of the only SIR in Ghanaian politics rest in perfect peace.

...Signed...

Kwasi Owusu-Afriyie

(NPP-Finland Communications Director)