Ghana Tourism Federation Calls On Gov’t To Improve Tourism Infrastructure

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) is calling on government to turn its attention to the deteriorating tourism sector and commit enough resources to boost infrastructure for better outcomes.

The Federation in a statement signed by the President, Bella Ayayee Ahu, noted that it has been working tirelessly to improve on service quality of the industry to ensure growth and development.

According to the Federation, state of physical and soft infrastructure of the sector, inadequate investment in the tourism sector, Ghana as a high cost destination, poor tourism support services at our sites, lack of professionalism and service quality are factors that continue to hamper the growth of the sector.

The federation has observed with keen interest the deplorable nature of some of our tourism infrastructure spread across the country. Based on this, the federation embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements to understand the dynamics of the situation.

The federation has observed with keen interest the deplorable nature of some of our tourism infrastructure spread across the country. Based on this, the federation embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements to understand the dynamics of the situation.

With sponsorship from the B usiness Sector Advocacy Challenge (B USAC ) Fund and its D evelopment P artners DANIDA and USAID , several engagements were carried out across the country. The federation by this PRESS RELEASE would like to draw government’s attention to some key challenges confronting the sector.

State of physical and soft infrastructure of the sector Inadequate investment in the tourism sector Ghana as a high cost destination Poor tourism support services at our sites Lack of professionalism and service quality

Based on the above critical issues the federation is calling on the government and all stakeholders to ensure tourism is well developed to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry and contribute to the economy.

Signed

Bella Ayayee Ahu

President (GHATOF)