Here's All You Need To Know About Social Anxiety

Recognizing Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is one of the most common anxiety disorders. People with social anxiety disorder tend to feel quite nervous or uncomfortable in social situations. They are very concerned that they will do something embarrassing or humiliating, or that others will think badly of them. These individuals are very self-conscious and constantly feel "on stage."

What is a Social Situation?

A social situation includes any situation in which you and at least 1 other person are present. Social situations tend to fall into 2 main categories: performance situations and interpersonal interactions.

What Does Social Anxiety Look Like?

When faced with a feared social situation, people with social anxiety experience some of the following:

Negative thoughts (what you think)

People with social anxiety tend to have negative thoughts about themselves (e.g. "I'll have nothing to say"), as well as how others will react to them (e.g. "Others will think I'm weird")

People with social anxiety also tend to focus their attention on themselves during social situations. They focus on their performance and how anxious they feel and look

Examples: "I'm going to say something stupid" ; "I'll get anxious and others will notice" ; "They won't like me" ; "Others will think I'm stupid" ; "I'll offend someone" ; or "No one will talk to me"

Physical symptoms (what you feel)

People with social anxiety are often very concerned about visible signs of anxiety, such as blushing or trembling.

Examples: racing heart, upset stomach, shaking, choking sensations, sweating, blushing, trembling, dry mouth, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, urge to urinate, etc.

Avoidance and safety behaviors (what you do)

People with social anxiety will often try to avoid or escape social situations. If they do go into social situations, they tend to do things to feel less anxious or to protect themselves from embarrassment or negative evaluation (e.g. if I'm worried about saying something stupid, then I'll try to avoid talking).

Examples: Avoiding (e.g. not going to the party), escaping a scary social situation (e.g. leaving the party early) or engaging in protective behaviours to try and stay safe (e.g. drinking alcohol, staying quiet and avoiding eye contact).

When Does Social Anxiety Become a Problem?

It's normal to feel anxious in social situations from time to time. For example, many people feel anxious in job interviews or when having to give a formal speech. Social anxiety can be a problem when it becomes too intense or happens too often. When it does, social anxiety can cause significant distress and affect many aspects of a person's life including:

Work and school

Examples: difficulty with job interviews; problems interacting with bosses or co-workers; trouble asking and answering questions in meetings or classes; refusing job promotions; avoiding certain types of jobs or career paths; poor performance at work or school; decreased enjoyment of work or school.

Relationships

Examples: difficulty developing and keeping friendships and romantic relationships; trouble opening up to others; difficulty sharing opinions

Recreational activities/hobbies

Examples: avoid trying new things; avoid taking classes or lessons; avoid activities that involve interacting with others, such as going skiing or to the gym

Day-to-day activities