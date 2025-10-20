ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO] "I used to think social media was for Maame Water" — Piesie Esther

Industry News Piesie Esther
MON, 20 OCT 2025
Piesie Esther

Gospel music sensation Piesie Esther has opened up about her early misconceptions about social media, admitting that she once believed the platforms were associated with “Maame Water” — a Ghanaian term often used to describe deceptive or spiritually dangerous influences.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Noi on Hitz FM, the “Waye Me Yie” hitmaker revealed that she used to be deeply wary of social media and deliberately avoided sharing details about her personal life or career online.

“I used to say social media was for Maame Water,” she confessed. “I didn’t like posting my daily activities for people to know what I was doing because most of the things I saw on social media made me feel afraid.”

Piesie Esther explained that her absence from online spaces led many people to assume she had quit music, even though she was still performing and touring across the country.

“After a while, people would ask me where I had been when I was actually moving from one place to another to perform. I just wasn’t posting because I thought social media was bad,” she recalled.

The award-winning gospel singer said her perception has now completely changed after witnessing how powerful social media can be in promoting her ministry and expanding her reach.

She now embraces the platform as a vital tool for connecting with fans, sharing her faith, and inspiring others through her life’s journey.

“Today, I see social media as a blessing — a space where I can spread the gospel and touch more lives,” she said.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

19 minutes ago

October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on inter...

19 minutes ago

Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit

19 minutes ago

More cases to be filed — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year begins "More cases to be filed" — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year be...

53 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong vows to relocate key ministries to regions to promote true dece...

1 hour ago

Man, 32, arrested for impersonating police officer at ShattaFest — Ghana Police Man, 32, arrested for impersonating police officer at ShattaFest — Ghana Police

2 hours ago

Former Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful NDC gov’t won power by telling lies, lofty promises — Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

Join me on this rescue mission — Ursula Owusu declares NPP General Secretary bid Join me on this rescue mission — Ursula Owusu declares NPP General Secretary bid

2 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonooleft and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor High Court cannot halt Parliament’s vetting of CJ nominee — Dafeamekpor argues

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoeleft and Ken Ofori-Atta Government should’ve exchanged US deportees with Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Fran...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line