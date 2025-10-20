[VIDEO] "I used to think social media was for Maame Water" — Piesie Esther

Gospel music sensation Piesie Esther has opened up about her early misconceptions about social media, admitting that she once believed the platforms were associated with “Maame Water” — a Ghanaian term often used to describe deceptive or spiritually dangerous influences.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Noi on Hitz FM, the “Waye Me Yie” hitmaker revealed that she used to be deeply wary of social media and deliberately avoided sharing details about her personal life or career online.

“I used to say social media was for Maame Water,” she confessed. “I didn’t like posting my daily activities for people to know what I was doing because most of the things I saw on social media made me feel afraid.”

Piesie Esther explained that her absence from online spaces led many people to assume she had quit music, even though she was still performing and touring across the country.

“After a while, people would ask me where I had been when I was actually moving from one place to another to perform. I just wasn’t posting because I thought social media was bad,” she recalled.

The award-winning gospel singer said her perception has now completely changed after witnessing how powerful social media can be in promoting her ministry and expanding her reach.

She now embraces the platform as a vital tool for connecting with fans, sharing her faith, and inspiring others through her life’s journey.

“Today, I see social media as a blessing — a space where I can spread the gospel and touch more lives,” she said.