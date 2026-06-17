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Wed, 17 Jun 2026 Social News

VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods

Several parts of the country have in recent weeks experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding that has displaced hundreds of residents and destroyed property.

A similar situation has been recorded at Achimfo near Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, where a rather unusual incident has left residents with mixed reactions and what many say could be remembered for years.

The only public toilet facility in the community was seen floating on floodwaters after a heavy downpour that also destroyed several structures in the area.

According to residents, the facility’s wall collapsed as a result of the torrential rains, while parts of the roof and wooden structures used for reinforcement were swept away by the floodwaters.

Eyewitnesses were heard calling for help as some residents attempted to salvage parts of the structure from being carried away by the rising waters.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned that more rains are expected in the coming weeks and has advised the public to stay updated with official weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.

Watch video below:

-mynewsgh

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