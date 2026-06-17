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Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe discloses

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Headlines Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe discloses
WED, 17 JUN 2026

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has disclosed that former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, is unwell and currently under house arrest.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon [June 17, 2026], Franklin Cudjoe raised concerns about the state of her health and called for clarity on the nature of her illness, treatment options and medical history.

“I understand Madam Sedinam Tamakloe is unwell and currently under house arrest. To clarify, what is the exact diagnosis?” he wrote.

He further questioned whether the condition was recently acquired or linked to an existing medical history.

“Is this a freshly acquired condition, or does she have a relevant medical history? We need clarity on the root cause of her health issues and a definitive understanding of the correct treatment plan—whether it is available locally or must be sought abroad,” Mr Cudjoe stated.

According to him, transparency regarding her condition is necessary to avoid speculation and misinformation.

“While some may disagree with making her ailment publicly known, we cannot afford any surprises. Certainly not unfounded tales. We need her alive,” he added.

His comments come shortly after Sedina Attionu was extradited from the United States to Ghana to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence imposed by the Accra High Court.

The former MASLOC Chief Executive arrived in Ghana on June 9 following a lengthy extradition process. Upon arrival, she was received by security officials and subjected to routine administrative and medical procedures before her transfer into state custody.

Sedina Attionu was convicted in absentia in 2024 on charges including causing financial loss to the state and stealing. The court found that her actions during her tenure as MASLOC CEO between 2013 and 2016 resulted in a financial loss of nearly GH¢90 million.

Her extradition followed her failure to return to Ghana after travelling to the United States for medical treatment while standing trial.

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