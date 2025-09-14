ModernGhana logo
"What is Rex Omar and Hon. Dzifa doing, I haven't seen their work" - Nana Romeo quizzes

Hon. Dzifa, Nana Romeo and Rex OmarHon. Dzifa, Nana Romeo and Rex Omar

Nana Romeo, a broadcaster, has publicly questioned the contributions made by veteran singer Rex Omar and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Hon. Dzifa Gomashie to the industry.

During a panel discussion on United Showbiz, Nana Romeo said he has not yet seen any positive change in the industry.

He said the recent presidential media interaction brought to light how certain journalists seemed to be more in line with the Ministry than with their watchdog duty.

Most of the media there, he claimed, behaved more like "friends" posing gentle questions that failed to hold the leadership responsible.

Nana Romeo further stressed that he is not impressed with the efforts of Hon. Dzifa Gomashie and Rex Omar, who are expected to play critical roles in shaping policies and advancing the interests of the creative arts industry.

" I was one of the guys who said Hon. Dzifa will work but trust me, I haven't seen anything from the minister. Those I see working are Abeiku Santana and KOD. They are mostly visible with their work. Rex Omar and the minister, I haven't seen their work," he stated.

