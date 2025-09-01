ModernGhana logo
James Mireku announces ‘Elijah’: A tribute to Ghana’s palm-wine music legacy

James Mireku announces ‘Elijah’: A tribute to Ghana’s palm-wine music legacy

Ghanaian musician James Mireku, son of legendary gospel icon Elder Dr. Akwasi Mireku, has announced the release of his latest single, Elijah, set to drop on 5th September 2025.

The track serves as a refined homage to Ghana’s cherished palm-wine (Kwaw) musical tradition, blending heritage with contemporary artistry.

Led by the expressive bass artistry of Yarwood, Elijah weaves together warm guitar textures, delicate percussion, and resonant bass lines to create a soundscape that feels both intimate and timeless. According to James Mireku, the song is designed to carry the heart of tradition while presenting it through a fresh lens for today’s audiences.

“Elijah is more than just a song. It is a conversation between heritage and modernity. Palm-wine music has such an organic warmth, and I wanted to celebrate that legacy while presenting it in a way that resonates with new listeners,” Mireku explained.

As part of his upcoming album, I Belong Here, the track reflects Mireku’s ongoing commitment to honoring his cultural roots while also innovating within the present musical landscape. He described the project as both a tribute and a reinvention, ensuring Ghana’s musical heritage continues to inspire future generations.

“For me, this song is about respect — respect for where we come from and respect for the sounds that shaped our identity. The bass, in this case, is not just an instrument but a storyteller, carrying the weight of history and emotion,” he added.

Elijah thus stands as both a preservation of Ghana’s traditional artistry and a bold reimagining of its possibilities. With its elegant arrangement and heartfelt delivery, the single reaffirms the timeless relevance of Ghanaian music while showcasing Mireku’s dedication to cultural authenticity and innovation.

