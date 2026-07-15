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A/R: 59 SHSs transition to single-track system as GES gradually phase out double-track model

  Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Education A/R: 59 SHSs transition to single-track system as GES gradually phase out double-track model
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has transitioned about 59 senior high schools (SHSs) in the Ashanti Region from the double-track system to a full single-track system.

The announcement was made by the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES, Henry Osei Boateng, during a meeting of Heads of Department organised by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

Mr. Boateng explained that while 59 schools are now operating fully under the single-track system, the remaining SHSs in the region have been placed on what the GES describes as a "transition system."

Unlike the previous double-track arrangement, where students in the same year group were divided into the Gold and Green tracks and attended school at different times, the transition system allows entire year groups to be on campus simultaneously. Under the new arrangement, for instance, SHS One and SHS Two students attend school together while SHS Three students are on vacation.

According to him, a number of schools currently operating under the transition system already have the capacity to implement a full single-track calendar but are continuing with the transitional arrangement because it remains the approved schedule.

Mr. Boateng noted, however, that the complete elimination of the transition system across the region will require additional government investment in infrastructure and logistics.

He identified classroom blocks, dormitories, dining halls and furniture as some of the critical facilities needed to enable all schools to operate on a permanent single-track system.

He cited Opoku Ware School as one institution that requires only additional dormitory space to transition fully to a single-track system, while Prempeh College also needs a few infrastructure upgrades before making the switch.

Responding to the presentation, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene directed the Regional Education Directorate to compile and submit a comprehensive report detailing the infrastructural and furniture needs of all affected schools.

He assured the education authorities that his office would use the information to facilitate the mobilisation of resources needed to accelerate the transition of more schools to the single-track system.

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