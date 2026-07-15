The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has clarified comments made by Metropolitan Chief Executive Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi regarding the remuneration of street sweepers.

The clarification follows a social media post by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Tuesday, July 14, in which he wrote: "The Mayor of Kumasi just told me that the KMA pays its sweepers GHS800 a month, an increment from the GHS250 under Zoomlion."

The issue comes against the backdrop of a long-running national debate over the YEA-Zoomlion sanitation contract, which attracted widespread criticism after allegations that although the government allocated GH¢850 per sweeper, workers received only GH¢250 while the contractor retained GH¢600 as management fees.

The contract was eventually allowed to expire in 2025 after the Mahama administration announced it would not be renewed and indicated that future sanitation arrangements would be reviewed.

"It is important to state, for the avoidance of doubt, that the Hon. Mayor did not compare the current remuneration of KMA-engaged sweepers with the salaries or allowances previously paid by Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the Youth Employment Agency sanitation module. Any interpretation suggesting such a comparison does not reflect the Mayor's statement or the intent of his response during the interview," the KMA said in a statement dated July 14.

The Assembly explained that the mayor's interview with Manasseh Azure Awuni covered several sanitation-related issues, including street sweeping, sanitation financing, the YEA sanitation module and the Sanitation Improvement Package (SIP) contract with Zoomlion.

According to the Assembly, the mayor explained that KMA previously had more than 580 street sweepers under the YEA sanitation module but is now managing the same operational areas with only 102 sweepers, making it impossible to clean every location daily.

The Assembly said the mayor's reference to the current monthly allowance of GH¢800 was intended only to explain what KMA presently pays the sweepers it directly engages.

It also stressed that the Sanitation Improvement Package contract between KMA and Zoomlion remains valid and operational.

"The Hon. Mayor also clarified that the Sanitation Improvement Package (SIP) contract between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains in force and continues to be operational," it noted.