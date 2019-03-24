Mothering My Children Is My Greatest Achievement - Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram page of her four girls.

The actress who keeps her private life off social media shared a rare video of all her children on Instagram.

In the video, Nadia Buari is seen seated with her children in their living room and singing to them and as usual not revealing their faces.

The award-winning actress shared this video on Instagram with the caption; “All of the things I’ll ever do in my lifetime, MOTHERING MY CHILDREN will always be my greatest achievement”.

Nadia Buari gave Ghanaians a shock when she revealed that she has four children. The actress had set of twin girls in February 2015 and a baby girl in February 2017 and the last one in January 2018.

The actress is one of the few celebrities who keeps her relationship and private life away from the public.

Watch video below;

