Nate A-Eshun Releases 2 New Singles On His Birthday

The Sekondi – Takoradi based musician went out of this usual way to surprise his audience with two new songs being “Thankful” & “Heaven” and a nice photo shoot marking his birthday.

“Thankful” is a piece talking about his worldview and moral ideology whiles “Heaven” is a total contemporary High – Life banger, sampling inspiration from a well-known High – Life Song.

These singles begin his Third studio album “Native 3: An Open Mind”. Nate encourages fans to keep their fingers crossed as Native 3 will full of surprises.

Below are links to the songs

Nate A-Eshun – Heaven (Prod. By Swit)

https://soundcloud.com/nateocee/nate-a-eshun-heaven-prod-by-swit

Nate A-Eshun – Thankful (Prod. By Swit)

https://soundcloud.com/nateocee/nate-a-eshun-thankful-prod-by-swit