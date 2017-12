Entrepreneur and failed parliamentary candidate, Diamond Appiah has debunked reports that she was used and dumped by the Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

An Instagram account by name “those called celebrities” alleged in a banter with Diamond Appiah that she was used and dumped by Bugri Naabu after he realised she was no more useful in bed because she had become too weak and wrinkled.

But responding to the allegations, Diamond Appiah indicated that Bugri Naabu is and has been a family friend for a very long time and she was amazed seeing such a news item.

She said “do u have an idea how long I and my family have known this man? Mr Bugri is a father figure to me and a very good friend to my uncle the contractor.

"My family has known him for so many years so never try to tarnish his image with your false publications. I hope you can see clearly that we attended an event together so there is nothing true about the lies being concocted by you and that useless roasted plantain skin NDC girl behind it”.

Diamond indicated that the reports were lies as her opponents wanted something against her to tarnish her hard-earned reputation.

She Wrote-

"I wanted to ignore the lies that Nigerian NDC unprofessional blogger 'Attractive Mustafa' published about me a few days ago but my noble family has urged me to defend my image and that of the other innocent party’s involved.

"Attractive Mustafa the NDC blogger should be aware that nobody takes his concocted lies n publications serious in this country except the babies with sharp teeth gang.

"He was the same guy that did a video of that old irrelevant female raga morphian rascal musician who insulted our beloved President and said all sort of degrading stuff about him so wot publication can one expect from such a JERK.

"Attractive u claimed “Mr Bugri Naabu has used and Dumped me” how can a father and an old family friend used and dump his daughter. Do u have an idea how long I and my family have known this man? Mr Bugri is a father figure to me and a very good friend to my Uncle the contractor.

"My family has known him for soo many years so never try to tarnish his image with your false publications. I hope you can see clearly that we attended an event together so there is nothing true about the lies being concorted by you and that useless roasted plantain skin NDC girl behind it. The man doesn’t even know her n her envy is real. So tell her to come up with another lie.

"Secondly my Fatherly relationship with the president has got nothing to do with Mr Bugri so stop lying about that too. Mr Bugri was in the North doing campaign when I paid a courtesy call to the President.

"The other issue with that little girl called Maame Sika has been so misinterpreted. A lady of my class n status will never stoop low to fight a 20yr old girl over a man bcos my boo won’t even look at her twice. I received msgs from her friends telling me how she goes around bragging to them that she works at the flag staff house which was untrue.

"She is only an usher at the Banquet hall. So I found this quite worrying in decided to send a subtle warming to her to stop lying about her job status n also desist from using the President and Vice presidents name in vain concorting lies they have never said cos those lies were going too far n I even received some on my fon.

"So I don’t understand why this mischievous blogger will twist and turn the story in such a distasteful manner. Attractive u know me n could have contacted me to gets the facts about this matter before writing the rubbish u did. so one more fake article about me n you will see yourself in court answering questions u don’t have answers to. Gud evening Ghana