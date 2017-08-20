modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ album out on September 8

CitiFMonline
47 minutes ago | General News

Music lovers will on September 8, 2017, listen to what can be called Sarkodie's best music compositions in his music career, on his latest album, 'Highest.'

'Highest' is a collection of 15 brand new songs, 3 interludes and a bonus track, making 19 tracks in total.

It is an incredible collection of solid Hip-Hop and Afro-Beats cuts that are set to push him even further into the international stratosphere.

Named as one of the biggest Hip-Hop acts on the African continent by The Guardian, the Ghanaian hip-hop artist and winner of the Best International Act: Africa at the 2012 BET Awards, Sarkodie waxes very deep and classier on the 'Highest album.'

Highest features some major local and International acts such as his long-time friend and Producer Jayso, UK's very own Big Narstie, Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Moelogo (UK), renowned Spoken Word artist Suli Breaks (UK), Korede Bello (Nigeria), Praiz (Nigeria), Yung L (Nigeria), Joey B (Ghana), Jesse Jagz (Nigeria), Flavour (Nigeria) and Bobii Lewis (UK).

Set to unleash his latest offering of stellar African influenced hip-hop sounds to the world, Sarkodie announced the album at an exclusive listening event at the plush ElectroLand Showroom in Accra, Ghana where he also treated his fans to screenings of cinematic visuals for 6 tracks from the project.

At the Listening/Screening event, Sarkodie described “Highest” as his most challenging project yet. He also stated that it is a celebration of his achievements.

King Sark is ready to take his brand of fearless and contagious hip-hop hits to even higher heights.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

14 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

14 hours ago

quot-img-1LORD YOU NEVER LATE OF YOUR PROMISES, DO IT AGAIN, FOR GHANA.

By: AMSTRONG quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line