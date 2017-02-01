WatsUp TV Ranks 2016 Most Influential TV Program On Social Media

Pan African Entertainment TV show, WatsUp TV has emerged in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Report as the Most Influential TV Program on Social Media.

WastUp TV who moved from the 9th and 2nd positions from the 2014 & 2015 rankings respectively gathered a total of 77,148 new followers on Social Media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Following WastUp TV keenly on the ranking were The Standpoint and Good Evening Ghana

Making their first entry on the ranking among the 2016 Most Influential TV Programs on Social Media are Good Evening Ghana, KSM Show, Sports Xtra, The Late Nite Celebrity Show and Muse Africa

Full report of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Actors and Actress on Social Media:

WatsUp TV The Standpoint Good Evening Ghana The KSM Show The Late Nite Celebrity Show Campus Base TV Sports Xtra Viasat1 News Muse Africa 4SYTE TV TOP 10

With appraisal to the 2015 Rankings, One Show, Isocial Official New Day on TV3 and Zone Three 6 dropped from the ranking.

Other TV Programs who have the potential of making the next ranking include; FootPrint TV, ISocial Official, Zone Three 6 and Flash Africa

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.