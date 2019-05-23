CONFIRMED: Uganda FA And Paa Kwesi Fabin Part Ways Mutually

The Ugandan Football Association has mutually parted ways with Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Inter Allies gaffer was appointed as the head coach for the Uganda U17 and U20 sides, but after just four months in charge, the former Kotoko Coach has agreed in principle to leave.

Fabin, 57, took over in March where he supervised the Uganda U17 team at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The experienced trainer was tasked to help the team qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time, however, failed to meet his target.

The Ugandan Football Association on Wednesday confirmed the mutual end of contract with the former Ghana U17 Coach after the latter requested to attend to family matters.

“FUFA and National Junior Teams’ (U17 and U20) head coach Mr Kwasi Fabin Samuel have agreed to end the contract between the two parties by mutual consent,” a statement on fufa.co.ug reads.

“FUFA is happy with the work done by Mr Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However, a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job saw the Executive consented to his request.

“Kwesi was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team which participated in the AFCON Finals in Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019.

“FUFA wishes Kwesi all the best in his future endeavours.

“It is Our Game, It is Our Country.”

He was in charge of the Ghana U17 team at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India where the team finished at the quarterfinals.