CAF Suspends Algerian Referee Over Mistakes In Champions League Final First Leg

Top-class Algerian referee Mehdi Abid Charef has been suspended indefinitely by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following his mistakes in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.

Charef awarded two dubious penalties to Al Ahly SC when they defeated Esperance 3-1 at the Borg El Arab stadium in Egypt weeks ago.

A ruling by the CAF Disciplinary Board says there are corruption allegations against the 37-year-old centre referee which violates article 82, 136 and 152 of the CAF disciplinary code leading to his suspension.

Charef has the right to appeal the decision according to article 68 of the CAF disciplinary code.

