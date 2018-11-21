modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Football News

CAF Suspends Algerian Referee Over Mistakes In Champions League Final First Leg

Ghanasoccernet.com
CAF Suspends Algerian Referee Over Mistakes In Champions League Final First Leg

Top-class Algerian referee Mehdi Abid Charef has been suspended indefinitely by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following his mistakes in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.

Charef awarded two dubious penalties to Al Ahly SC when they defeated Esperance 3-1 at the Borg El Arab stadium in Egypt weeks ago.

A ruling by the CAF Disciplinary Board says there are corruption allegations against the 37-year-old centre referee which violates article 82, 136 and 152 of the CAF disciplinary code leading to his suspension.

Charef has the right to appeal the decision according to article 68 of the CAF disciplinary code.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports Football News
U-17 WWC: Ghana Top Group Thanks To Abdulai Brace
FIFA U17 WWC: Ghana To Face Mexico In Quarter-Finals On Sunday
AWCON 2018: Gyan And Ayew Join Kwesi Appiah To Watch Black Queens Defeat
REVEALED: Kotoko Will Charge GH¢20 And Above For CAF Confed Cup Matches

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Animals even offer their breasts to nurse their young, but our politicians have become to us like a lion or a tiger who has got an antelope.No compassion.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1
body-container-line