Nathaniel Asamoah Joins FC Banants In Armenia

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Nathaniel Asamoah has joined Armenian giants FC Banants.

The troublesome forward who joined Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars on a two-year deal from Morocco where he featured for Raja Casablanca terminated his contract with the club on Monday.

“When I learned about the possibility of moving to Armenia, I started studying the club and saw that there were two Ghanaian players here – Kwasi Sibo and Edward Kpodo," Asamoah said after completing the deal.

"They only told me good things about Banants and I decided to move here.

“It’s nice to have a fantastic playground here and a wonderful atmosphere to play football. So far, everything is fine.

“I came here to impress and play football. I do not want to make any predictions about my speeches, but I believe that I will play a game better.”

“As a forward, I hope that I can score many goals and help my team to reach the greatest heights,’’ he concluded.

Nathaniel Asamoah also played in the Ghana National Team, in 2015, featuring in two friendly games.