2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: I never told Black Queens to boycott Egypt game - Kofi Adams

MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has refuted reports claiming he encouraged the Black Queens to boycott their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt over unpaid bonuses.

The Ghana women’s national team secured a commanding 3–0 victory in the first leg in Ismailia last week but have since refused to train ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, citing unpaid entitlements.

According to earlier media reports, Mr Adams allegedly told the players during a meeting that they could proceed with their boycott and that replacements would be found once any potential sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) were addressed.

However, speaking on Asempa FM, the Minister described those reports as false and misleading.

"Why would I say that? Why would I spend my time driving all the way to their camp and tell them they [Black Queens] can boycott if they want to?" the Member of Parliament of Buem Consistiuency said.

"So this morning, we are shocked to see [the stories]. I may not blame them [players] entirely."

Mr Adams acknowledged that a boycott would have serious implications for the country’s image but cautioned that such actions could also tarnish the reputation of the players involved.

“If they [Black Queens] insist [by boycotting], it will affect the nation, but the nation will be back. But as for you, involved in the boycott, you will forever walk with that tag on you, I said so," he added.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that each Black Queens player is owed $9,500 in outstanding bonuses from their campaign earlier this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

