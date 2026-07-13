Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husband's detention by EOCO

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed concern over the health of its Director of Communications, Dennis "Miracles" Aboagye, following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with party officials claiming he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Benjamin Agyewaa Appiah, a member of the NPP National Communications Team, said he had spoken with Mr Aboagye’s wife, who informed him that her husband was on medication, heightening fears about his continued detention.

“That has become our fear,” Mr Appiah said while addressing journalists outside EOCO’s headquarters in Accra on Monday, July 13, 2026.

His remarks came as scores of NPP supporters gathered at the anti-graft agency’s offices to demand the immediate release of the party’s communications director.

According to Mr Appiah, the supporters mobilised after learning of Mr Aboagye’s arrest and wanted to show solidarity while ensuring he was released.

“We heard the news yesterday and decided to gather our people to come here. What is happening in the country is very sad. We came to make sure at the end of the day we see Miracle with us,” he stated.

He said a close associate had confirmed that Mr Aboagye was in EOCO custody and that his legal team was working to satisfy the conditions required for his bail.

Mr Appiah also questioned the duration of the detention, claiming Mr Aboagye had remained in custody for more than 48 hours.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene by directing EOCO Chief Executive Raymond Archer to facilitate Mr Aboagye’s release.

“If by close of day we don’t hear anything, our demonstration will continue until we see Miracles finally with us,” he warned.

Mr Aboagye, who previously served as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), was arrested as part of EOCO’s investigation into alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving approximately GH¢55 million at the Secretariat.

According to EOCO, the investigation centres on suspected offences including conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other related offences.

The anti-corruption agency has, however, stated that Mr Aboagye will be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Ghana while investigations continue.