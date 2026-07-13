'He refused invitation' – Akwatia MP sheds light on Miracles Aboagye arrest

Akwatia Member of Parliament Bernard Bediako Baidoo has suggested that Dennis Miracles Aboagye refused an invitation over some fraud-related issues, culminating in his arrest.

He then went on to mention that public officials who are invited by investigative agencies have a responsibility to cooperate, adding that refusal to honour such invitations could justify an arrest.

Speaking on Adom TV while discussing Aboagye’s case, the MP said accountability applies to everyone who has served in public office.

“We must all know that once you have served in a government, you can be called for accountability. You should be invited, and if you refuse, you should be arrested,” he stated.

Mr Bediako noted that similar situations occurred under the previous New Patriotic Party administration, when some individuals were arrested despite claims of ill health.

He also said the Economic and Organised Crime Office, EOCO, would provide further details on the matter.

“I can assure you that EOCO will, by close of the day, release a statement to update us as to whether he was invited and did not honour the invitation or not. They will make it clear,” he emphasised.

-mynewsgh