Clean-up exercise: 'You can't demean, intimidate our member' — GAB condemns Theresa Awuni’s attack on CalBank staff

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has defended the decision by one of its member banks to remain operational during the national sanitation exercise on Friday, July 10, 2026, insisting that banks were exempt from the temporary closure directive because they provide essential services.

The Association also condemned the alleged conduct of the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, following an incident involving a staff member of CalBank during the clean-up exercise.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, GAB said it had become aware of the incident through videos and commentary circulating on social media. According to the Association, the MP allegedly visited the bank’s branch, made disparaging remarks to an employee who was participating in the clean-up exercise, and later stated that she had contacted the bank’s Managing Director to express her dissatisfaction.

GAB explained that it considered it necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and the legal basis for the bank’s decision to remain open.

The Association said banks were exempt from the government's directive requiring businesses to suspend operations between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide sanitation exercise because they are designated as essential service providers.

It noted that under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), and the accompanying Executive Instruments introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, banks and other financial institutions were classified as providers of essential services, a status that remains in force.

GAB further pointed to the directive issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for the two-day clean-up exercise, which specifically exempted institutions delivering essential and emergency services from the temporary closure requirement.

Based on that directive, the Association said it instructed all member banks across the country to keep their branches open while ensuring that staff actively participated in cleaning the immediate surroundings of their offices.

According to GAB, all member banks complied with the guidance, including the CalBank branch at the centre of the controversy.

The Association described allegations that the MP entered the banking hall, forced her way into the branch manager’s office, and confronted staff over the branch’s decision to operate during the exercise as "deeply concerning and unfortunate."

“GAB wishes to state unambiguously that it does not condone any conduct by a member bank that flouts a lawful government directive and will not hesitate to address such conduct when it occurs,” the statement said.

It added: “Equally, GAB will not accept conduct by any individual or group of persons who seek to demean, intimidate, or undermine the integrity of staff of any of its member banks, who were at all times acting in full compliance with the applicable legal framework and government guidance.”

The Association stressed that, as a law-abiding sector and a major contributor to the national economy through taxes, it would not tolerate intimidation, harassment or abusive behaviour directed at employees of its member banks.

GAB reaffirmed that the CalBank branch remained open in accordance with existing legal provisions governing essential services and emphasised that its staff also participated in the national clean-up exercise in support of President John Dramani Mahama’s sanitation initiative.