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'He has serious questions to answer' – MP reveals why Miracles Aboaye was arrested by EOCO

  Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Social News Dennis Miracles Aboagye
MON, 13 JUL 2026 1
Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Akwatia Member of Parliament Bernard Bediako Baidoo has revealed that former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, is being questioned over alleged fraud-related matters connected to his previous role.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV, the MP said the investigation concerns Mr Aboagye’s tenure at the committee.

“As the former Executive Secretary for the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization, he has serious questions to answer that involve fraud,” he said.

Mr Bediako was, however, quick to state that his remarks should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt.

“I am not saying he is guilty. He is being interrogated for fraud issues,” he emphasised.

He maintained that the ongoing process is an investigation and urged the public not to draw conclusions before it is completed.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 7/13/2026 6:12:54 PM

I've never seen a lawyer who takes delight in lies & propaganda.

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