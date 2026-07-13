GH¢55m investigation: Miracles Aboagye was placed on stop order a week before airport arrest — EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed that former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as "Miracles", was placed on a stop list a week before he was arrested upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to EOCO, the stop order formed part of an operational strategy to secure Mr Aboagye’s arrest after investigators uncovered new developments in an ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million in public funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, the anti-graft agency said Mr Aboagye was aware that he was under investigation and had previously honoured invitations to assist with inquiries.

However, EOCO said investigators later established that he had travelled outside the country before the planned arrest operation could be executed.

The Office explained that when Mr Aboagye returned to Ghana on Saturday night, officers of the Ghana Immigration Service enforced the stop order at the Kotoka International Airport and handed him over to EOCO on Sunday morning.

Following his arrest, Mr Aboagye accompanied investigators on a search operation on Sunday, which the Office said was expected to continue as part of the ongoing investigation.

His arrest is linked to investigations into alleged financial and procurement irregularities at the IMCCoD Secretariat involving approximately GH¢55 million.

EOCO said the investigation was initiated after the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD petitioned the Office to conduct further inquiries into the findings of a forensic audit covering the Secretariat's operations from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025.

The investigation centres on allegations of misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds.

Mr Aboagye, together with former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah and other individuals, is being investigated for suspected offences including conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other related offences.

EOCO also disclosed that Mr Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding funds linked to the case. However, the Office emphasised that the repayments neither conclude the investigations nor exonerate any of the suspects from potential criminal liability.

The anti-graft agency further stated that Mr Aboagye would be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Ghana, while Mr Appiah is expected to satisfy his bail conditions before being released as investigations continue.