AFCON-winning coach Emerse Faé to help conduct draw 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Emerse Faé, the man who master-minded Cote d’Ivoire’s miraculous come-back at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 and led the hosts to victory will arrive in South Africa on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifiers Draw.

Faé will be one of the Draw Assistants for the draw.

The Qualifiers Draw will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday 4 July 2024 at 14h30 local time (15h30 Cairo time, 12h30 GMT) and will be live on CAF TV (YouTube).

Faé etched his name in the history books of Ivorian football in February when he guided the Elephants to continental glory after an initial setback, which saw him take over the reins in an interim position from the knockout stages to the final.

The 40-year-old masterminded one of football’s most dramatic turnaround stories, guiding Cote d'Ivoire to their third African title through a series of nail-biting encounters, which culminated in the final against Nigeria, which they won. He was subsequently named substantive coach, allowing him to chart a new path in a career that barely took off months ago.

Faé is living the dream he’s always wanted. As a professional player, his career was cut short by injuries. He played at French club Nantes, where he spent the majority of his career between 2003 and 2007.

From 2007 to 2009, he played for Reading FC before finishing his career at OGC Nice, where he stayed between 2009 and 2012. He retired on February 1, 2012, at just 28 years old.

Faé’s coaching career started with the U19 team at French club Nice in 2012, where he learnt the ropes until 2021 before taking charge of the reserve team at Clermont Foot 63.

In 2022, he became Jean-Louis Gasset's assistant for the Elephants, only to replace him after the latter was given the sack in the middle of a tumultuous TotalEnergies AFCON start.

The Qualifiers draw will herald what promises to be another exciting start to a successful TotalEnergies AFCON after the historic one in Cote d’Ivoire, which got the world talking.

