Ronaldo double fires Portugal, Ghana thwart England

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday while England's bid to reach the last 32 stumbled with a 0-0 draw against Ghana.

Ronaldo, 41, had come in for stinging criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kickstarted their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

A jubilant Ronaldo -- who had failed to score in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments -- mouthed "I'm back, I'm back" as he celebrated with team-mates after opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

He added a second on 39 minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead after Nuno Mendes had put Roberto Martinez's side 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a well-taken free kick.

Portugal, regarded as one of the tournament favourites, cut loose in the second half with two more goals, including a spectacular Rafael Leao strike, to complete the rout.

"I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach," Ronaldo said afterwards.

"But it's always like that, it's fine because when you think about it, it's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's, 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old'."

Uzbekistan's coach Fabio Cannavaro, called Ronaldo "one of the strongest players in the history of football".

"As a defender, you need to be very smart to be close to him, because if you give one centimetre in the box, you are dead," the Italian said.

The victory leaves Portugal firmly on course to qualify for the last 32 from Group K, where Colombia face DR Congo later on Tuesday.

England frustrated

Honduran referee Said Martinez speaks with England captain Harry Kane and Ghana defender Marvin Senaya during the 0-0 draw in Foxborough. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

But while Ronaldo and Portugal celebrated, England were left frustrated in their bid to join the likes of France, Argentina and Germany in the last 32 after failing to break down Ghana in a goalless Group L stalemate at Foxborough outside Boston.

England had launched their campaign last week with a stylish 4-2 win over Croatia, with their relentless attacking play sweeping aside the 2018 World Cup finalists.

But against a Ghana team defending in depth, England were unable to find the invention needed to break through, creating hardly any chances that seriously troubled the Black Stars.

England were also fortunate to escape what looked like a strong penalty claim from Ghana in the 79th minute when Ezri Konsa bundled over substitute Prince Adu in the box.

A toothless England performance was summed up in the final minutes, when England captain Harry Kane blasted over the bar from point blank range with the goal gaping.

The result leaves England and Ghana level on four points with Croatia and Panama due to play later on Tuesday.

Croatia captain Luka Modric is set to play his 200th Croatia game, with only three men's players having featured more times on the international stage.

Off the field on Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19 and present the trophy to the winners.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox and Friends.

France, one of the favourites for the title, said Tuesday that coach Didier Deschamps had left the team's camp to return home following the death of his mother.

Deschamps' departure means assistant Guy Stephan will take charge of the squad for Friday's final group game against Norway, when Les Bleus need only a draw to clinch first place.