2023 African Games: Jerry Afriyie scores late as Black Satellites stun Uganda to win gold

The Black Satellites of Ghana won gold in the men's football event at the 2023 African Games on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the final of the men's football, Ghana's U-20 side hosted Uganda to battle for the ultimate.

However, after a barren first half, Jerry Afriyie scored late as Ghana emerged as champions of the tournament. The hard-fought win means the Black Satellites have repeated their heroics at the 2011 edition in Maputo.

Ghana started the game brilliantly and looked to have found the opening goal inside 20 minutes but the referee disallowed it for an infringement inside the box.

There were a couple of decent chances for both teams in the first half but it was Ghana who came close again through Abdul Hakim Sulemana but was unable to break the deadlock.

Both teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them. After recess, Desmond Ofei's men continued their dominance at the Accra Sports Stadium and took the game to the Ugandans.

The final piece was still the missing link for Ghana who persisted in their press for the winner. With just added time to go, Ofei's side found a breakthrough.

Afriyie received a pass just on the edge of the box before firing a brilliant low strike that beat the Ugandan goalkeeper to give Ghana the lead.

The Satellites held their nerves to protect their lead and clinch gold at the end of the tournament. Uganda settled for silver while the bronze medal went to Senegal.

The same feat was achieved by the Black Princesses on Thursday night when they beat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold in the women’s football tournament.