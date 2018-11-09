modernghana logo

53 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Uchenna Nnanna-Maduka Making Hubby Proud

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna-Maduka, is teaching some of her colleagues how to manage their home as she combines acting, business and keeping the family.

The actress is as busy as her hubby who is based in Spain, yet she has been able to give in her best at ensuring that her home is stronger before every other thing.

She is blessed with two kids and it’s all about giving them the best life has to offer which is what she and her hubby have been doing.

Going to location and also facing other businesses and family is not easy but God has been there for her and her caring hubby has never lashed out at her for one day or tried stopping her from acting.

