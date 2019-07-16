IncludeEveryone: Digital Impact Awards Africa (#DIAA2019) Nominations Out.

Kampala, Uganda. HiPipo; the organizers of the annual Digital Impact Awards Africa have released the nominees for the 6th Digital Impact Awards Africa (#DIAA2019). Digital Impact Awards Africa is Africa’s most important gathering of C-Level Executives, and senior Digital and IT executives.

The release of the nominations marks the end of a comprehensive entry submission and validation process that ran from June 6th 2019. #DIAA2019 grand finale is scheduled for 20th September 2019 at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The awards gala will be the climax of the Include Everyone - Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit that will happen on the same day. This summit will explore the strategic trends and technologies that are shaping the future of Digital, IT and business.

Under the theme #IncludeEveryone, Digital Impact Awards Africa is a platform that promotes Digital Inclusion, Financial Inclusion and Cybersecurity. Precisely; the Awards seek to recognize, celebrate and appreciate different individuals and organizations that are spearheading the use of digital mediums to better serve their communities.

While releasing the #DIAA2019 nominations, Innocent Kawooya, the CEO of HiPipo applauded the different individuals and organizations that took time and submitted entries befitting nomination in Africa’s most important digital and financial inclusion platform.

“Between June 6th and 10th July, we received several entry submissions from about 113 organizations and individuals. The advisory panel then scrutinized each submission to ensure conformity and adherence to the nomination criteria. Those that ticked all the boxes were shortlisted while those that were below par didn’t make the list,” Innocent Kawooya noted.

He added; “There are 16 Uganda and 6 Continental Categories. This year the Commendation for Trade Digitization category has nominees and just like other categories it will have Jury/Research Panel assessment and public survey/vote to determine eventual winner. Congratulations are in order for all #DIAA2019 nominees.”

HiPipo looks forward to host all the nominees and other players come 20th September 2019 at Kampala Serena Hotel. Contact the #DIAA2019 team to book your attendance package Standard ($1,595) for awards attendance Or Corporate ($3,450), Corporate Branded ($5,200) that will give you access to Include Everyone - Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit and Panel discussions with Digital Leaders.