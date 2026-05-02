Turkey boosts Mali defence ties after separatist and jihadist attacks

Turkey's efforts to expand its influence in West Africa could be threatened by attacks on Mali's military regime, as Ankara pledges support while its growing security cooperation with Bamako faces new pressure.

Ankara has strongly condemned attacks by Tuareg separatists and Al Qaeda-linked jihadists on Mali's military government. The attacks began last weekend, killed the defence minister and handed over control of key territory.

Turkey has built ties with Mali over the past two decades, but since Mali's military rulers took power in 2021, that relationship has shifted sharply towards security.

“Since 2010, that expansion has been much more rapid,” said Professor Sedat Aybar, director of the Asia Pacific Africa Studies Centre at Bahcesehir University in Istanbul.

“It starts on humanitarian grounds and then evolves toward economic cooperation, followed by security and military aid, and capacity building for the Malian military, particularly against terrorist activities in the north.”

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Security expansion

Turkey has signed several security and defence agreements with Mali's military rulers, mainly focused on training and logistics. Defence sales have also increased, including advanced Turkish drones.

Turkey's role has grown as Mali sought new security partners after expelling French forces in 2022. Russia remains Mali's main security partner, but Turkey is becoming more important as Bamako seeks to reduce dependence on Moscow.

“We did see the late defense minister [Sadio Camara] going to Ankara on several occasions to sign bilateral agreements, but also to acquire drones and other equipment that would support the Malian army,” said Beverly Ochieng, senior analyst at Control Risks, a global risk consultancy.

Turkish firms have sold Mali advanced drones, including the Akinci, she said, adding that Russian paramilitary forces in Mali have also acquired equipment through Turkey,

“It's also by proxy, because the Russian paramilitaries, they have been acquiring equipment on their own behalf, but also for the Malian army via Turkey,” Ochieng said.

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Regional ambitions

Turkey's expanding security role in Mali is part of a broader Sahel strategy that also includes Burkina Faso and Niger.

“Not just Mali, but the Sahel is very important. Cooperation with Burkina Faso and Niger is very important too,” said Melis Ozdemir, a PhD candidate at Galatasaray University studying Turkish-Malian relations.

The military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, all of which cut defence ties with France, have opened new opportunities for Turkish diplomacy and defence exports.

“It's given Turkey a chance to increase its footprint, not just politically or diplomatically, but also it can show its military power, its drones, and its new military vehicles and equipment,” said Ozdemir.

“I think Turkey is also testing its own military equipment in these regions.”

Direct Turkish military intervention in Mali appears unlikely, Aybar said, but Ankara could still send military advisers if requested.

“Nigeria requested Turkish military advisors to enhance Nigeria's capacity to fight Boko Haram, the terrorist organization in Nigeria, so Turkey is engaged in doing this,” said Aybar.

“If the Malian government invites Turkey to do a similar thing in Mali, then Turkey will consider sending in experts and advisers to the military in Mali.”

Turkey is also offering diplomatic support.

“There could be a route through negotiations,” said Ochieng.

“Turkey is one of the middle powers that is also trying to look for dynamic ways of resolving conflict. It's not just within the Sahel, but you've seen them try to be involved in the DR Congo, calling for dialogue between the warring parties,” Ochieng said.

“Ankara and Istanbul have also become a point where armed groups are able to hold talks and to find mediated ways out of political and security crises."