Driver App Bolt To The Rescue Of Flood Victims

This month, ride-hailing app Bolt is providing help and support to victims of the floods. This initiative strongly hinged on community collaboration has been themed #BoltForGood and aims to alleviate the stress and distress on the victims of the floods.

On 15th June 2019 Bolt app users can make donations for the relief of individuals and families affected by the flood through the app. Users can request a driver to pick up their donations for free by selecting on the Donate category between 12pm and 2pm.[1] Items that can be donated include clothes, non-perishable food items like rice and canned food items, and toiletries.

Bolt wants Ghanaians to make a loud expression of solidarity to help and families and individuals affected by the rains on social media by taking the #BoltForGood pledge and challenging their audience to do the same. Individuals can take the pledge by posting a black and white photo and tagging 3 friends to join the cause.

Interested people can find out more and get more updates on the initiative by following Bolt Ghana on Instagram; @Bolt_Ghana and Twitter; @Boltapp_gh.

