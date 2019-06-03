NPP-USA Ohio Donates To Akontombra NPP

Mr Prince Ampem-Darko, a US-based Financial Consultant and a Party faithful has supported Akontombra Constituency to maintain the Parliamentary seat in 2020 with office equipment to the leadership of the party at Constituency.

The items donated included two (2) brand new sets of Computers Brand new printer and A4 sheet papers.

The purpose of the donation is to help facilitate the Party’s office operations and maintain safe record keeping.

He again donated two (2) sets of brand new Jerseys and Six (6) footballs to the Youth Wing of the party received by Mr. Isaac Ekyeah Addae, the constituency chairman.

Chairman Addae thanked him for his kind gesture and ask for more support for the party especially going into elections 2020.

Mr. Ampem-Darko also pledged to continually support the Communication Directorate of the constituency, especially the Serial Callers.

The event was beautifully attended by the party grassroots base and successfully ended with warm socialisation.

In attendance were the constituency Chairman, 2nd Vice, Organiser and Deputy, Assistant Secretary, Youth Organizer, Nasara Coordinator and Deputy, Deputy Women's Organiser, Research and Elections Officer, Communications Director and Deputy, Communication Team members and several Party Supporters.