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The greatest tribute to Rawlings is to uphold the principles he stood for — Fifi Kwetey

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC The greatest tribute to Rawlings is to uphold the principles he stood for — Fifi Kwetey
TUE, 23 JUN 2026

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has urged party members and supporters to uphold the principles and values championed by the party's founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, the late statesman's legacy can best be preserved through a commitment to probity, accountability, social justice and service to the people.

Mr Kwetey made the remarks in a social media post on Wednesday following activities to commemorate the 79th birthday of the late President, during which the NDC national headquarters was renamed in his honour.

"The overwhelming support and enthusiasm demonstrated throughout the celebration reflected the enduring legacy of President Rawlings and our collective commitment to the values of probity, accountability, social justice, patriotism, and service to the people, which he championed throughout his life," he stated.

The NDC General Secretary expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama, the leadership of the party, elders, cadres, executives and supporters who participated in the commemoration.

He noted that the large turnout across the country and among the diaspora demonstrated the lasting influence of the late former President.

Fifi Kwetey further called on party faithful to remain united and committed to the ideals upon which the NDC was founded.

"As we move forward, let us remain united and steadfast in our resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous, and inclusive Ghana. The greatest tribute we can pay to our Founder is to uphold the principles he stood for and continue working tirelessly for the betterment of our nation," he said.

The late Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC and former President of Ghana, remains one of the most influential political figures in the country's history.

Mr Kwetey said the legacy of the late former President should continue to inspire both present and future generations in the pursuit of national development and public service.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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