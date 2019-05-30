Esiama Community Health Nurses Training College Gets New Pregnancy Simulation Machine

Fisheries and coastal governance NGO, Hen Mpoano has presented a set of medical training equipments including a pregnancy simulation machine to the Community Health Nurses Training College, Esiama.

The equipments which also included a nicotomy bed and an artificial uterus for medical training purposes was presented to the institution during the launch of Population, Health and Environment (PHE) Project, a new initiative by Hen Mpoano at the Nzema East Municipal Assembly.

Receiving the donation, the Principal of Esiama CHNTC, Cecilia Donkor said the new equipments will boost practical demonstrations to better equip trainee nurses with relevant skills for the prevention of maternal and neonatal mortalities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Project Manager of Hen Mpoano, Stephen Kankam, said the PHE project seeks to integrate family planning and reproductive health into ongoing biodiversity conservation, food, livelihood security and human wellbeing improvement interventions in remote and underserved coastal communities associated with the Greater Amanzule Wetlands (GAW).

According to him, "the project aims to strengthen capacities for integrating population, health and environmental issues into district programmes, strengthen community-based distribution systems for contraceptives and to foster institutional collaboration across sectors to build support for future population, health and environment initiatives."

Mr. Kankam said the organisation's previous programmes include organising training workshops for target groups on population, health and environment linkages, outreach events to deliver ante-natal care, expanded programme on immunization as well as reproductive health services for remote communities in the Lower Ankobra River Basin catchment.

He added that the experience and lessons learnt from the implementation the PHE project will guide future population, health and environment initiatives in other Ghanaian coastal communities.

The PHE project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is expected to deliver sustainable conservation, livelihoods and health outcomes to demonstrate the benefits of integrated approaches to community development.