Fastercapital Launches Funding Dedicated Exclusively To Women Entrepreneurs

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in Dubai Internet City. We help IT startups through our acceleration and incubation programs. FasterCapital was established in 2010 and our model has been publicly available since 2014.

Fastercapital has 20 graduated startups that are fully functional now, around 26 startups in incubation program, 287+ startups in the acceleration program, 838+ representatives/regional partners and 489 offices worldwide. FasterCapital has four rounds of funding per year that anyone can apply to them for free.

We are delighted to announce that this year we will have an exclusive new round of funding dedicated to Women. We believe that women are struggling in proving themselves in the entrepreneurship scene.

FasterCapital believe that it can help female entrepreneurs through its incubation program (where it becomes the technical co-founder and invest 50% of the money needed for the startup).

This exclusive round will focus only on women and will be open between 16.06.2019 until 15.07.2019. Any startup that has a female founder can apply to this round.