Akufo-Addo Deserves Another 4 Years - Odike

With the 2020 National Elections is fast approaching, and the political temperature rising, the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has affirmed that President Akufo-Addo needs to be given another term to rule.

Speaking in an interview on UTV late news with host, Kwabena Antwi Boasiako, monitored by ModernGhana, Odike who admires the President's policies said he believes the NPP-led government will achieve more with their policies if they are given another term by the well-meaning Ghanaians.

“The President has done marvelously well in his 4 years of being in office. We are still there for Nana Akufo-Addo because we believe in his policies. We think he needs time to finish the good work that he has started," he said.

He further called on Ghanaians to have faith in the President's vision.

1D1F: I'm Building A Garment Factory

Touching on governments flagship 'One District One Factory', Mr. Odike disclosed that he is part of the promoters registered under the initiative.

He mentioned he is building a garment factory in his hometown, Adwumakase-Kese, which is located in the Ashanti Region.

"I will advise Akufo-Addo to push in more money in the 1D1F Initiative because it is a good policy that is going to help Ghanaians," he added.

Denies Being Sacked

Mr. Odike was recently reported to have been sacked from his UPP party.

However, he has denied the report stating he is still the leader of the United Progressive Party.

He affirmed that he founded the party with his own money and can never be sacked anybody from the party.

"In the UPP, before someone will be sacked, the person must first be written to before the action is taken, here I am, I’ve not received any letter. I only got to hear of my sack on air and that is not right. I can never be sacked from the UPP," he said.