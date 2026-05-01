There’s a space for effective OSP with special prosecution powers — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has weighed in on the recent dispute surrounding the constitutionality of the prosecutorial powers exercised by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

A recent High Court ruling limited the prosecutorial powers of the anti-corruption body.

The ruling, delivered on April 15, by Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, held that the OSP cannot independently prosecute cases without authorisation from the Attorney-General under Article 88(4) of the Constitution.

It also directed that all ongoing prosecutions initiated by the OSP be transferred to the Attorney-General until the appropriate legal backing is secured.

Speaking at the National May Day celebration held in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, President Mahama noted that while the legal issues are yet to be fully resolved, his government believes there is room for an OSP with special prosecutorial powers.

“Recently, there have been legal disputes about the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. While some of the issues are pending appeal and Supreme Court interpretation, government believes that there is space for an effective Office of the Special Prosecutor with special powers of prosecution,” he said.

The President further reiterated his government’s commitment to the fight against corruption, revealing that persons indicted in the Auditor-General’s report will face prosecution in newly established High Courts.

“From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor-General’s report will be prosecuted in this new court, in addition to the Auditor-General’s power of disallowance and surcharge,” he stated.

Mr Mahama also disclosed that government, through the Attorney-General, has laid a bill in Parliament to give legal backing to the establishment of regional tribunals.

He explained that the tribunals are expected to help speed up the delivery of justice across the country.