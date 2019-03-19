NPP Tells NDC To Propose Venue For Vigilantism Meeting

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has finally invited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a meeting on the disbandment of political vigilante groups in the country.

NPP in a letter dated March 15, 2019, signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, and addressed to National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, proposed that the meeting take place this week at a venue convenient for the latter party.

According to the letter which is available to DGN Online, “the NPP proposes that this crucial meeting comes off during this week, at a venue convenient to you (NDC).”

It said “and so, we entreat you to, as soon as possible, get in touch with the party when you find a suitable venue for this meeting.”

President Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, asked the NPP and NDC to meet over the matter when he delivered his third State of the Nation’s Address on February 21, 2019.

Failure to meet within a week after the State of the Nation’s Address, he had noted, would compel him to pass a legislation to deal with the vigilantism menace.

Both parties failed to meet as demanded, forcing the President to instruct the Attorney General to prepare a law that will deal with the menace.

But NPP said in its letter that “this invitation has been necessitated not only by the President’s call during the 2019 State of the Nation’s Address, but also, by the legitimate concerns expressed by overwhelming Ghanaians about this menace, and the need for the two political parties to do the needful, in the interest of the nation.”

—Daily Guide