I am a final year student of Social Work, KNUST - Ghana. I am a young innovative writer, activist, resilient change agent, social justice pursuer and currently the project coordinator for Library Impact Project, Ghana. Email Address: [email protected] WhatsApp/Phone Call: +23350154
When I Was Glued To The Sky...
It was then that, I got unchained, and deeply emancipated from all the thorns of life, and regained my efficacious momentum to embrace the beautiful moment of living patterns.
The galaxies relayed their ever hilarious tails within the heavenly and earthly shores, but never did I taste their twinkling tickle splashing accolade.
Day and night twinkled, years raced, the virgin rainy seasons tiptoed with their ever catchy veils, and the harmattanic moments swam their way deep into the oceans.
Highly filled and poised inflammatory blaze was subconsciously hovered around my territory.
Lion and gazelle-like racial trap was always conditioned for me to get enslaved in.
Sometimes I wished the cropping and grafting 'living germs' outside and around the garden could even use pinhole camera to visualize the struggle within the garden.
A thousand and nighty-five days graciously flipped through.
While I was still in the land of monstrous and evil traps, a new wave of oxygen reunited its humorous, gleeful and cheerful arms with mine, in my bosom.
