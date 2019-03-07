Ayawaso Commission: End Of Probe Postponed To Friday 8

Emile Short led Commission of Inquiry probing the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has rescheduled the end of its proceedings to Friday 8, 2019.

The commission earlier announced it will end proceedings today Thursday, March 7.

In a press statement issued by the office of the executive secretary of the Commission stated that the change in date is as a result of sheer volumes of testimonies which need to be heard by the Commission.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia established the Commission of Inquiry on the 6th of February, 2019, to investigate the violence which occurred during the by-election in the Awawaso West Wuogon Constituency on 31st January, 2019

The Commission is chaired by former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short together with law professor, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and former IGP Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong.

Ernest Kofi Abotsi is Secretary to the Commission.

Terms of reference of the Commission include:

- To make a full, faithful and impartial enquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election;

- To identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, the associated violence and injuries;

- To inquire into any matter which it considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries;

- To submit within one month its report to the President, giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any.