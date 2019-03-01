Oti Region: NPP Loyal Ladies Pledge Support For New Minister

Following the nomination of H.E. Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, the current Ghana Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, as the first Oti Regional Minister-designate, the Oti Regional wing of the NPP Loyal Ladies have pledged to give their unflinching support to the Minister.

In a statement signed by the captain of the group, Millicent Carboo, and released on March 1, 2019, they congratulated the Minister designate and also lauded the President for nominating him.

Read Full Statement Below:

Our hearts were filled with joy and bliss when we learnt of the nomination of His Excellency Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, (who is currently serving as Ghana's Ambassador to Togo) as the Regional Minister designate for the newly created OTI Region by the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Your nomination did not come to us as much surprise knowing your leadership skills, competencies and diversified experience as an astute politician. Your enormous contributions to the party in the Volta and Oti Region is not in doubt. You have served the party and the good people of Oti in various leadership capacities.

We can recount your impeccable record of achievements when you were made the first NPP Regional Minister for Volta Region and currently as Ghana's Ambassador to Togo. History will once again have it that you were the first Regional Minister who built the foundation for OTI's development and economic growth.

We want to thank the President for nominating you and wish you the very best in your ministerial vetting and subsequent approval.

As true daughters of Oti land we pledge our unflinching support to your leadership and administration.

We pray that the good Lord will grant you the wisdom and strength to serve the people of OTI well.

Congratulations Honourable

Congratulations Our First Minister

Long Live OTI Region

Long Live Ghana

