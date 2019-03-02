Chinese Jackpot Games Breeding Truants And Teenage Gamblers

It appears the proliferation of Chinese Jackpot Consul Machines which are mostly spotted at drinking pubs and game centres are leading majority of Ghanaian teenagers astray.

These attractive coin-operated machines are scattered across the country and have become very addictive.

Students who are expected to be in school have resorted to patronising these games.

This worrying trend, if not checked has the potential of breeding burglars and criminals since the teenagers are ready to do anything to get money to go and gamble.

These teenagers in some cases are compelled to use their tuition fees and pocket monies to gamble with only one thing in mind just to get rich.

This from all indication is breeding truancy and rogue lifestyles among students while schools continue to record high rate of absenteeism.

It gets so worse to the extent that these teenagers are stealing from their parents to engage in gambling.

Parents are facing a hard time trying to deal with this because their children who should be in school have rather become addicted to jackpot games.