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TAMALE: First batch of Ghanaian pilgrims departs for Madina for 2026 Hajj

  Fri, 01 May 2026
Religion first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims from Tamale
FRI, 01 MAY 2026
first batch of Ghanaian pilgrimsÂ  from Tamale

The first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage has successfully departed for Madina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the official commencement of this year’s airlift exercise.

The inaugural flight, which took off at exactly 11:18 a.m. from the Tamale International Airport, carried a total of 430 prospective pilgrims, all from Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), all necessary documentation for the passengers was completed smoothly ahead of departure, ensuring a hitch-free process for the first flight.

Head of Documentation at PAOG, Alhaji Muntala, described the development as both historic and commendable. He praised the collaborative efforts of Hajj agents and PAOG staff, whose dedication made the successful departure possible.

The Secretary to PAOG Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Wasi'u Ibrahim also expressed appreciation to all stakeholders and officers who played key roles in facilitating the exercise at the Tamale International Airport.

The pilgrims are expected to arrive in Madina, where they will begin preparations for the sacred Hajj rites.

The 2026 Hajj airlift is anticipated to continue in batches in the coming days as thousands of Ghanaian Muslims embark on the spiritual journey.

Source: PAOG Communications Directorate

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