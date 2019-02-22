Mahama Tackles Nana Addo’s SONA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has tackled the State of the Nation’s Address delivered by the President Nana Addo- Dankwa Akufo- Addo on February 21, 2019, at the Parliament House.

In an Interview with Radio Gold this morning, the former president stated that his government did better than the Nana Addo government in terms of tackling corruption.

He described the Presidency as “a clearing house” for scandals involving government appointees. He also said the president has failed in dealing with his ministers and heads of state institutions who are accused of corrupt practices.

According to John Mahama, the president has not laid out proper sanctions for corrupt ministers and heads of institutions. He only suspends them for a few days and asks them to return to work.

The former president used the Transparency Corruption Index to compare the performance of his government to that of Nana Addo. He recounted that his government achieved the highest score of 47%.

As at the time he left office in 2016, it came down to 43%. It further decreased to 40% in 2017, and now there is only a 1% increase, making it 41% for the Nana Addo government.

Speaking about the free SHS program, John Mahama advised the president to complete all abandoned school projects to help solve the problem of inadequate infrastructure in Senior High Schools.

According to him, parents dislike the double track system that was introduced as a result of congestion in Senior High Schools.

Explaining further, he noted that 123 school buildings were given on contract during his tenure but the contractors have abandoned them because they are not being paid.

The projects are supposed to be funded from the GETFund but the government is taking money from the fund for other purposes so the remaining money is not enough to fund the project.

Meanwhile, he continued to say that Ghanaians are not satisfied with the address delivered by the president. The government had no solid thing to point out as their achievement after two years in office.

He said the citizens were also looking out for some things in the address which they did not find, such as relief in import duties for traders at Abossey Okai.

He also cited the statement released by the Unemployed Nurses Association claiming that it is not true that the president has employed 14,000 nurses. He added that whoever put the speech together could have done a better job.