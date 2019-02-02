Ga Central Council of Zango Chiefs Support Al-Musahidin Youth Club

The Ga Central Council of Zango Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region, under the able leadership of Chief Sheikh Mohammed Jibril Sissy ,has donated some items to the Al-Musahidin Youth Club of Nima.

The items include a wheelbarrow, fifty pieces of cutlasses, ten pair of shovels amongst others was aimed at encouraging the youth club in their voluntary upkeep of the Awudome cemetery at Accra.

Briefing the press after the donation , Chief Sheikh Sissy, who doubles as the Deputy P.R.O for the Greater Accra Council of Zango Chiefs, said that the donation was in response to an appeal for help made by the club in the media.

He expressed the optimism that their kind gesture will ginger other Zango Chiefs and philanthropists to extend helping hands to the youth club .

Chief Sissy pointed out that Ghana unlike it's neighboring countries has a challenge of keeping it's cemeteries clean." In places like Togo and Benin respectively, their cemeteries are always kept clean to the extent one can pass the night in the cemeteries without any fear" he explained.

The Ga Central Council of Zango Chiefs according to the Chairman has been and will continue to do a lot of good things for the people in and around the area .

He among other things mentioned maintenence of peace and security, settling of disputes, property acquisition, land liquidation settlements as some of the indelible successes chalked by the Council over the years.

The veteran DW and GBC radio journalist and the Anyaa Zango Chief noted that the doors of the Council are always open for the youth club and any other meaningful group that has community development at heart.

"They can call on us always and we shall do our best as custodians of peace and security to rise to their aid " Chief Sheikh Mohammed Jibril Sissy, emphasized.

On his part, the Asafoatse for the Otubao Onsuroya clan ,Chief Iddrissu Lartey, encouraged the youth club to continue with their good work of keeping the cemeteries clean.

He further urged them to use the items for the purpose they were purchased for and that the donation will be on continues basis.

The Asafoatse thanked Chief Sissy and his cabinet members for the gesture and also advised the youth to unite and work in unison and that the Council is always at their back.

The Anyaa Zonal head of the National Disaster and Management Organisation ( NADMO) , Mr. Samuel Aidoo applauded the initiative of the Council and expressed the optimism that it will go a long way in projecting the Council's image.

Mr. Aidoo who was cognizant of the good works of the Council in the area also called on other Muslim Councils to emulate the good examples of the Ga Central and implement it in the areas of control.

The Youth Club he added need tools to be able to work and as such the donation will serve as a motivational factor to encourage them to work effectively.

Alhaji Shafiu Mohammed, the leader of the Al-Musahidin Youth Club thanked Chief Sissy and his cabinet for the kind gesture.

He used the occasion to appeal to other groups and philanthropists to come to their aid as they still need tools and equipment that will help them work effectively.

He mentioned that they still require wheelbarrows, shovels, cutlasses, gloves,nose covers,food and even KIA truck to be conveying them to and from work every Saturday.

The group leader further extended an invitation to youth in and around Nima, Accra Newtown, Mamobi, Fadama, Adabraka amongst others to join them in their quest to beautify the Awudome cemetery.

The short but colorful ceremony was also graced by Chiefs Abass Yussif, Iddrissu Suleimana, Ali Abubakar Watara, Amidu Ali, Musah Dabone, Ibrahim Issah Bamba, Mustapha Yussif, Junaidu Mahmud, Janfor Mohammed Wajul, Abubakar Sadik,Samuel Okoe and Edward Gyamfi, (both from NADMO) and Hajia Khadija Mohammed ,Executive Secretary tothe Ga Central Council of Zango Chiefs .