Dr. Caryn Prempeh Sensitizes Muslim Women On Female Hygiene, Cervical Cancer

More than 85 percent of invasive cervical cancer cases occur in low and middle-income countries.

Cervical Cancer is rated the most common cancer among women in Ghana because of the low-level of awareness on the disease.

It is against this background that this morning Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, a crusader against cervical cancer held a health talk and counseling session with Muslim women at Madina.

The exercise aimed among other things at creating more awareness on cervical cancer. It was an event organised on the back of women mentorship network.

According to Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, over 90 percent of the cases presented in health facilities in Ghana tend to reach the stage where the disease has already been out of control or cure.

"Consequently, the cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates in Ghana has become one of the highest in the world. Cancer causes more deaths in the world than HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis or Malaria," the learned Doctor revealed.

Studies suggest that improvement in the application of preventive measures could considerably reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Ghana.